RIVERTON (WNE) — Shoshoni school students and teachers are no longer required to wear masks and maintain six feet of separation.
Fremont County School District 24 has received an exception to Wyoming Public Health orders regarding event capacity, six-foot spacing, and face coverings, according to an announcement Wednesday.
Other provisions, which mandate frequent hand hygiene and quarantining for COVID-19 symptom-bearers, are still in place, and buses still are subject to national COVID-19 requirements.
School officials said this week's variance "can be revoked if things change for the worse," but starting Wednesday "masks will not be required in our schools."
"Anyone and everyone is welcome to continue to wear them, but they are not required," officials said in a statement online. "Please respect those that continue to mask, as they may have a family member they are trying to protect."
The statement also urges "due diligence" precautions, such as staying home when sick, and notes that mass contact tracing can occur in the event of a positive case.