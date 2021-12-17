SWEETWATER COUNTY – A nationwide TikTok trend has hit school districts in Sweetwater County in an unpleasant way.
According to Kelly McGovern, the superintendent of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, the TikTok post “refers to a threat to school safety” in the United States on Friday, Dec. 17.
“SW#1 has become aware of a troubling post that has been shared widely this week on the social media platform TikTok and repeated in other social media. The post refers to a threat to school safety ‘for every school in the USA, even elementary,’ on Friday, December 17,’” Kelly McGovern, superintendent of SCSD No. 1, said in a press release.
In recent weeks, both school districts in Sweetwater County have received suspicious threats and vandalism that have started from a recent TikTok trend.
“The latest one is a school shooting. There is no known threat other than it is a part of the monthly challenge that started in September with vandalizing bathrooms at schools.,” Craig Barringer, superintendent of Sweetwater County School District No. 2, told the Rocket Miner.
Barringer said that there has not been “any participation for these monthly challenges” since September.
He said that this is a nationwide challenge and they don’t know where it originated from, adding that the trend “may not even originate from someone in the United States.”
“All the schools in Wyoming are sending a letter, and I believe most of the schools across the country will be sending out similar letters to their communities,” Barringer added.
McGovern and Barringer both assured the communities that the school districts are monitoring the situation and taking the threats seriously.
In a press release, Barringer stated that SCSD No. 2 has been in contact with the Green River Police Department and may have increased presence at school buildings on Friday.
While class won’t be in session at SCSD No. 1 schools, there are many extracurricular activities happening at some schools, such as the annual Flaming Gorge Classic basketball tournament. McGovern stated that the school district is also working with law enforcement to perhaps have increased police presence at the events.
According to Officer Clay Jarvie, public information officer for the Rock Springs Police Department, there is always two officers staffed at the Flaming Gorge Classic games. “However, some of our on-duty officers may be checking in. Hopefully, everything will be calm” he said.
In regards to the TikTok videos, Jarvie said, “Nationwide, it’s been a problem, but we’re not sure if there’s a particular one that stands out to local students and we’re not aware of any local videos.
“There is a nationwide threat. The kids aren’t in school tomorrow, but we got it staffed.”
Both superintendents assured that the TikTok trend did not originate from Sweetwater County and do not find the threat to be credible.
If an individual hears or sees something, report it immediately and say something to school or law enforcement personnel. Students play an essential role in reporting information to authorities.
Social media threats may also be submitted through the Safe-2-Tell Hotline (844-996-7233) (844-WYO-SAFE).