After his first two weeks in office, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he sees a future for Wyoming as a national leader in education.
Although he is a relative newcomer to the state, he has observed the relationships between school boards, educators, parents and students. He said he believes there is potential for growth, and opportunities to reach goals of higher literacy, better teacher compensation and retention, and to meet the social and emotional needs of the community.
The reason this is possible is because of the unique structure of the state’s education system.
“The school board is subject to the parents, the school board is accountable to the parents, and the school boards are agents or representatives of the parents,” he told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle during an interview in the office vacated by Jillian Balow less than a month earlier, after she took a similar job in Virginia.
“That kind of relationship is just part of Wyoming DNA, which is not the case in other parts of the country. So, in that respect, that’s a strong foundation from which Wyoming could lead the nation in so many other areas.”
Schroeder also considers his own background a tool to develop a dynamic Department of Education.
The Wisconsin native attended Maranatha Baptist University for his bachelor’s degree and Liberty University for a master’s degree in counseling. His professional experience includes most recently serving as Head of School at Cody’s Veritas Academy, but he said roles throughout his life have involved teaching, pastoral ministry and professional counseling at residential treatment facilities.
He said being a classroom teacher and working professional might not necessarily equip one to run a corporation, but it does give you street sense and an idea of where stakeholders are at.
“In any role, any profession or occupation, if someone comes from a different kind of point of view, that’s always healthy and refreshing,” he said.
Schroeder also explained his family life growing up impacted his perspective on school. He was raised by a single mother during the 1960s and ‘70s, and came to regard the classroom as a safe space. He said the place it has in society is an influential factor in a child’s development, which should be an extension of the home.
“Not a replacement for the home, but an extension of and support for the home on the one side,” he said. “And then the local community schoolhouse, as the Founding Fathers envisioned it, is to be an incubator for and bridge to society.”
By taking this into account, the newly appointed superintendent said he wants to prepare students to be well-informed, American patriots, strong business practitioners and individuals who choose to give back to their community. And he is inspired, in part, by the words of former President Abraham Lincoln.
“He was known for saying that the philosophy of the schoolroom in one generation becomes the philosophy of government in the next,” he said. “That was a timeless piece of social prophecy that, to this day, can remind us and offer us a warning.”
This outlook on education is driven by the purpose of education, which Schroeder says is “to learn to think.” He put an emphasis on critical thinking skills, experimentation and observation being encouraged in the classroom in order to create successful students.
These ideals carry over into his testimony to members of the Wyoming Legislature, as well as his policy stances so far during the 2022 budget session. He said he is learning his new role and the responsibilities of superintendent, because philosophy impacts the future of education in the state.
He testified in support of two bills one week after his appointment by Gov. Mark Gordon, who chose him from among three names offered by the Wyoming Republican Party to replace Balow. The bills focused on reading assessments, literacy improvements and banning critical race theory in the classrooms. He said he does not believe CRT is being taught currently in Wyoming schools, because he said he believes district officials and teachers, but there should be means to keep it that way.
“To whittle it down to the most basic human level, it’s just way too judgmental,” he said. “It’s about guilt, shame and blame. And that’s not healthy for kids.”
Schroeder said he also supports legislation introduced to codify the school funding model, increasing cash reserves for school districts to have more time to strategize American Rescue Plan spending and encouraging curriculum transparency. And in the budget bill for the Wyoming Department of Education, he backed the economic cost adjustment for faculty and teachers.
“Because I believe so strongly that the teaching profession, like the farmer, rancher, like the military man, like the preacher – the teacher defines the fabric of our country in a unique way,” he said.
The new state superintendent said he will continue to use these educational values to lead the agency throughout the next year. His position is up for re-election come November, but Schroeder said he is not sure he will run for it at the moment. He said he will only seriously consider running if he feels he has the governor’s and people’s confidence at the end of his term. (The filing period for candidates is May 12-27, however.)
“I was once a student, I am a parent of seven children, and I was a classroom teacher,” he said. “And that’s where my focus is going to be, so hopefully I have a contribution I can make there.”