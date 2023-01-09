CHEYENNE — After finishing her first week serving as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Megan Degenfelder laid out her priorities for her first term.
She spoke to a crowd Friday afternoon at the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon and addressed her responsibilities not just as a public education leader, but as a member of the State Loan and Investment Board and State Board of Land Commissioners. She plans to take a pragmatic, professional and empowering approach to each role.
“Education issues are community issues, and every single person in the state is a stakeholder in education,” she said. “I look forward to bridging the gap between all of these stakeholders to working with all of you to make sure that we address our workforce shortage, and that our students are prepared for a modern workforce.”
Degenfelder looked back on her experience as an economist, private-sector employee and former Wyoming Department of Education policy officer, and said her background will help guide her.
Vision for education
When it came to education, she said she had three priorities stemming from the campaign trail.
The first is parental empowerment. She said that means ensuring parents are engaged in their children’s education, and having as many choices available to meet their students’ needs.
“As an economist, I know that in any system—whether it’s the traditional marketplace or in education—more choices lead to better outcomes for all,” she said. “And parental empowerment also means increasing transparency and access to information for our families and communities.”
Her second is preparing students for jobs, which she believes the business community has a large role to play in achieving success. Degenfelder worked under former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, and she noted the great relationship she had with the Chamber of Commerce.
Degenfelder wants to improve on the connection between education and business and industry, with a greater focus on career pathways and exposure to Wyoming jobs. This takes shape in Career and Technical Education opportunities, coordinating internships and building on workforce initiatives.
She said the attainment of soft skills and certificates before students leave high school doors is also important.
“My third priority is getting government out of the classroom, from political agendas and bias, to reducing bureaucratic red tape,” the state superintendent explained. “If our children are being exposed to political agendas and bias, then our American education system crumbles. The key is transparency and a commitment to address these biases as they arise.”
She said she also believes the role of the state is to make it as easy as possible for teachers to teach and provide students resources, and there should be a focus on reducing bureaucracy. Degenfelder plans to look for ways to be more efficient for school districts and teachers.
Groundwork
The new state executive is no stranger to working with the Wyoming Legislature, and she alluded to her first few months in office focusing on the upcoming general session. She said there is exciting work to be done, and many pieces of legislation she has her eyes on.
“The purple star bill relating to our schools is critical for communities like Cheyenne to make sure our students are supported,” she said. “There are also many bills in the hopper around parental empowerment, around charter schools and school choice. I’m very excited to be a part of those, and working hand in hand with other branches of government.”
Degenfelder applauded the groundwork that has been done in other areas, specifically CTE. She said there have been great strides in this area for student certificate options, updating the Hathaway Scholarship to include certificate programs within institutions for higher learning, and a federal grant was authorized to expand funding for CTE.
“We’ve also increased externship opportunities for CTE teachers, especially here in Laramie County,” she said. “We have CTE teachers that are taking time to work and to understand our local businesses and their industry, to work for them at no cost to the employers, and to understand what those changing dynamics are as we look to update our education system.”
She sees a future for the state that identifies career pathways for students at younger ages and sets them up for success.
Community response
Her vision was well received by luncheon attendees, and many had questions of their own. She spoke to the importance of school choice based on her own experience in Casper, as well as standing up a program to feed students who suffer from food insecurity.
One of the significant topics brought up by a resident was the housing crisis, and how it is impacting school districts’ ability to recruit and retain teachers. Degenfelder was asked how she plans to work with the Legislature, Gov. Mark Gordon and stakeholders to support teachers who can’t afford to live in the state anymore.
The state superintendent said she isn’t wasting any time on the issue, and has witnessed the issue firsthand in Teton County. She said when she visited this summer, officials discussed how no matter how many billionaires are in a community—if you don’t have teachers or first responders, that community doesn’t exist.
“Tomorrow we’re going to be coming out with an announcement, a call for participants in a teacher retention and recruitment task force that will go statewide,” she said. “Because every community is different, we’re going to look at any and all options to solve this critical issue.”
Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle following Degenfelder’s speech that she is ready to work with the new administration. She said their new strategic plan directly aligns with the state superintendent’s vision, especially as it came to CTE, workforce readiness and housing.
“That’s always a huge issue. Not just for our teachers, but even our bus drivers and our custodial staff across the system are struggling to find stable housing,” Crespo said. “There are a lot of other places across the country that have navigated what this looks like through initiatives in their community, for lower rent and for opportunities for first time homeowners.”