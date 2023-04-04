Law enforcement at South High

Vehicles from the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office are seen parked in front of South High School in response to an active shooter call at the school around 8:10 a.m. Monday.

 CPD Facebook page/courtesy

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Police Department confirmed Monday morning there was no threat to public safety following an active shooter report at South High School.

Officials in Casper, Rock Springs, Torrington and Crook County received similar reports related to schools in their communities, which also proved to be unsubstantiated.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus