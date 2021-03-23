POWELL (WNE) — Northwest College’s spring 2021 enrollment was in-line with what it typically sees relative to its fall enrollment.
Preliminary figures show the total headcount stood at 1,442 students this semester, down just one from the fall.
Meanwhile, the full-time equivalent (FTE) — which is the total credit hours taken of all students divided by 12 — was 1,133.4. That represents a roughly 6% decline from last fall’s FTE of 1,204.8, but was consistent with historic trends; spring enrollment is usually about 7% lower than the fall FTE.
The college has struggled with enrollment over the past decade, which has been a trend across the country and state for most institutions. NWC’s headcount from the fall 2009 semester stood at 2,198 and sank to 1,461 by the fall of 2019, according to the Wyoming Community College Commission.
That 33.5% at NWC was the steepest decline among the state’s seven community colleges, according to the commission data. The next-highest was Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs, where the headcount dropped 30.7% over the same period.
Northwest College, however, started out with one of the highest headcounts in the state relative to the population of the county where it’s based.
In 2009, NWC’s headcount represented 78 students per 1,000 residents in Park County. In comparison, Casper College had 62 students per 1,000 Natrona County residents; Casper College’s enrollment fell 22.3% over the decade.