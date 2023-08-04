CHEYENNE — Approving a one-year deferral for Cheyenne Classical Academy was among the first actions taken Thursday by the newly established Wyoming Charter School Authorizing Board.
The authorizing board was created with the passage of Senate File 174 during the most recent legislative session, and members were appointed after the legislation went into effect July 1.
The board was considered a compromise between lawmakers both opposed to and in support of expanding school choice. The Wyoming Department of Education said in a press release that “it is made up of individuals from across the state with a variety of backgrounds to ensure of wide breadth of input is taken into account as they work to enhance the availability of high-quality charter schools in Wyoming.”
These individuals include Cheyenne residents Cindy DeLancey and John Masters; Casper resident Joseph Feller; Afton resident Mitchell Schwab; Jackson resident Janine Bay Teske; and La Grange resident Doug Chamberlain. They were nominated by the state superintendent of public instruction and governor, while Fred Von Ahrens Jr. was designated by the State Board of Education and Alan Buss was chosen by the University of Wyoming College of Education.
They gathered in the state Capitol to conduct their first meeting Thursday, where they underwent training on the history of charter schools in the state and board etiquette and worked to establish an operating procedure.
Masters was elected as chair of the authorizing board, and Schwab took on the vice chair position.
Members also voted to transfer responsibility of managing the three schools in Cheyenne, Mills and Chugwater previously approved by the State Loan and Investment Board to the authorizing board, and to defer the charter of Cheyenne Classical Academy.
Founding academy board member Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne, said the school would have lost its charter and not been able to open without members unanimously approving the deferment for one year. This would have left the authorizing board with the option to approve a different charter school, which could be a rarity in the next five years.
In the bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature, it was outlined that only one more charter school can be authorized to operate by an entity other than a school district prior to July 1, 2028. But if one of the three schools approved by SLIB fell through, there is a chance for a new applicant to swoop in.
“So, we were absolutely elated with the unanimous decision to grant the extension on our charter,” Olsen told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
A separate motion will be considered at a later date by the authorizing board on whether the school will lose one of the five years granted in its charter to align with the timeline of the two other schools, or if the five-year period will start when the doors open.
Academy officials welcomed any option, as long as the deferral was granted.
Cheyenne Classical Academy Board of Directors Chairman Nathan Winters said the delay was necessary in order to secure a location for the charter school.
“Last year, we had two challenges, specifically,” he said. “We initially had a proposal for a place, but we weren’t going to be able to get into it in time for the beginning of this coming school year. We then also had the opportunity to look into an empty school building here in town, but that opportunity failed to come through because of some circumstances beyond our ability to control.
“But we now have had the opportunity to make an offer, and it’s been accepted at the facility on Ridge Road. We are under contract and ready to move forward.”
The building is a former church, and the development community under contract with Cheyenne Classical Academy will begin its assessment of costs and renovations necessary. But Olsen added they expect to serve close to 200 students in kindergarten through fifth grade in the location they’ve found, and then grow the number of grades until they have a high school.
Winters said they are confident they will be opening their doors to families in Laramie County in August 2024.
