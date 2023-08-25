All Lionel Grimes hoped for during the second annual Black 14 Social Justice Summer Institute at the University of Wyoming was for the student participants to learn how to get along with one another and to grow in becoming great individuals.

Grimes, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, learned a long time ago what it means to overcome adversity thrown his and his UW Black 14 teammates’ way. Five decades later, he is engaging a new generation of teenage high school students about what it means to be a good person in life.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus