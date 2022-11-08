This semester, 856 students are enrolled in classes at the Laramie County Community College’s Albany County campus. It’s a 16.8% increase in enrollment compared to the fall 2020 semester, and an increase from the 805 students who enrolled in fall 2021. Laramie Boomerang/file
Boomerang file
A student studies in the library on Oct. 31, 2022, at the Albany County campus of Laramie County Community College.
Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang
Students chat during an English as a second language class on Oct. 31, 2022, at the Albany County campus of Laramie County Community College.
LARAMIE – After a few slow years, students are beginning to fill up classes at Laramie County Community College’s Albany County campus.
This semester, 856 students are enrolled in classes at the local branch of the college, said LCCC Director of Institutional Research Sarah Smith. This is a 16.8% increase in enrollment compared to the fall 2020 semester, and an increase from the 805 students who enrolled in fall 2021.
The uptick in enrollment could be the result of many changes, such as an updated outreach strategy at the college and a renewed desire from the student population to be in a classroom, Dean of ACC Academic Affairs Damien Kortum said.
“Students in general want to be back in the higher education classroom,” Kortum said. “They are excited to be back on campus and taking classes, engaging with each other, and there’s renewed general interest in higher education and what it can do for you.”
The increase could also be attributed to the efforts the college made last year to revise its leadership and structure to focus on serving the needs of the local community, Kortum said.
This means that in addition to working with other educators, the college is collaborating with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, Climb Wyoming, Laramie Chamber Business Alliance and other groups to provide job-centric programming.
The college is seeing an increase in program participation on the noncredit side, with the number of students in adult education programs almost doubling to over 40 students this semester, Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development Maryellen Tast said.
The college just received a grant approval to host a free customer service training on campus, and is looking into providing a commercial driver’s license program as well.
The goal with these programs is to provide adults with the skills they need to get jobs that pay a living wage, even if they don’t receive a traditional college degree.
“There’s a lot of interest in Laramie growing a more robust and diverse economy,” LCCC President Joe Schaffer said. “Our sweet spot is coming in and finding those unique opportunities for us to work with employers and industry sectors, whether that’s in manufacturing, health care or tapping into specific populations that aren’t being served.”
The campus plans to continue building these opportunities, and is asking Albany County residents to fill out a survey outlining which types of programs they could benefit from.
The emphasis on partnerships extends to the more traditional coursework offered at the local campus as well.
Currently, the college’s most popular pathways are health sciences and wellness and human and public services, and the highest enrolled age range is 18-22 years old, Smith said.
The campus partners with Laramie High School to offer students a chance to get a head-start on their degree, and offers pathways for students to eventually transfer to University of Wyoming.
It also partners with UW to provide fundamental coursework, such as math classes, for students who need to catch up on their skills before taking classes at the university.
While this year the Albany County campus did not have to cancel courses as it has done in the past, school leaders emphasized that they must be careful to provide programs that will be used and won’t hurt the budget.
“There’s always been a lot of excitement about what people in Laramie want Laramie to be, and that’s not always reflective of what the true needs are and where the community’s at,” Schaffer said.
He explained that to be successful moving forward, the college must be sure to offer programs and courses that best fit with the demand in Laramie.
“It’s firmly rooted in that idea of putting the community back in community college,” Outreach and Workforce Development Manager Jamie McKim said. “We need to be getting back into the community and giving back.”