ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes spoke at the Rock Springs City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, to promote civic engagement between RSHS and local government officials.

“It’s time to get Rock Springs High School involved in what goes on in town,” said Suppes, noting that RSHS is open to the public. “We’d love to give you a tour and show you how we do things.”

