SCSD 1 admin. building

Sweetwater County School District No. 1's administration building. Caroline Phillips/Rocket Miner 

ROCK SPRINGS – Anxiety, confusion and curiosity were expressed by educators about the emergency approval of a temporary virtual education policy, during a recent Sweetwater County School District No. 1 meeting.

Carol Jelaco, SCSD1 board chair, read a letter from staffer Tracy Watkins Watkins explained the policy was “written too loose,” referring to the requirements. Watkins gave examples of how virtual learning does not work for a forensics science class she teaches.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus