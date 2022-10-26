ROCK SPRINGS – Anxiety, confusion and curiosity were expressed by educators about the emergency approval of a temporary virtual education policy, during a recent Sweetwater County School District No. 1 meeting.
Carol Jelaco, SCSD1 board chair, read a letter from staffer Tracy Watkins Watkins explained the policy was “written too loose,” referring to the requirements. Watkins gave examples of how virtual learning does not work for a forensics science class she teaches.
“This is an experience I cannot provide to a home learner or to one who misses school every other day,” she said. “To ask the teacher to prepare new lessons and entries in canvas for two different students is asking them to have multiple courses and preps. This will be a downfall on our system.”
Marty Albert, third-grade teacher at Sage Elementary, requested this be removed from the policy: Course instruction delivery to students who do not want to attend in person for a limited number of days. Albert said, “They say kids not showing up for school won’t happen with this policy but we, the teachers, think it will happen with this policy.”
Shari Moran, a teacher and president of the Sweetwater Education Association, expressed concerns regarding virtual instruction when students are in school, but the teacher is not: “Are we getting paid for a sick day or are we getting paid because we’re teaching? If we have to teach when we’re home, we shouldn’t have to take a sick day.”
According to Nicole Bolton, human resources director, if teachers “are sick, they need to rest and get better.” The policy does not indicate that the teacher is required to teach when they are sick at home.
Max Mickelson, board trustee and Rock Springs mayoral candidate, said he would move to approve the policy to comply with the Wyoming Department of Education timeline and taking it to the policy committee as a second priority.
Matt Jackman, board trustee and Rock Springs mayoral candidate, said the “items in the criteria seems odd for the WDE,” and asked about the required language. Trustee Andrea Summers expressed that she, too, had some qualms.
The board unanimously approved the policy with the intent that’s it’s the second priority to the policy committee.
For a longer version of this story,go to the websiteof the Rocket Miner newspaper at RocketMiner.com. The publication is affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.