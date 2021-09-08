For the third time in three weeks, masks are on the agenda for the Albany County School District Board of Education.
The board will again consider a universal mask mandate during its September meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at the district administration building, 1948 Grand Ave.
During a special meeting a week ago, the board voted 6-3 to require universal masking at all district facilities through Friday. Now the board will consider extending the mandate through Oct. 15.
Because not everyone who wanted to comment last week was able to do so, the board will allow up to two hours of public comment tonight, starting with the 35 people who signed up last week and didn’t get to speak. Their comments will be heard in the order they signed up.
Following those people, the board will hear from another 10 people in-person and another 10 people on Zoom before moving on to the rest of its agenda.
Masks will be required in the building, and speakers will be asked to enter the main room in groups of five. Each speaker will be given two minutes.
Anyone who wants to comment online, including those who are on last week’s list, should contact Kayce Baldwin for a Zoom link at kbaldwin@acsd1.org. The deadline to register for new online comment is 3 p.m.
Board Chairman Janice Marshall said the board is looking forward to continuing to hear from the community.
“We’ll have the same expectations for civility and courtesy when people are speaking this week,” she said.
The board adopted the first interim mask mandate during a special meeting held Aug. 23, initially for grades K-8 and set to expire Sept. 3.
The board was going to consider universal masking through Oct. 15 at last week’s special meeting, but that meeting was adjourned early after being disrupted by unruly audience members. The board left Laramie High School and concluded the meeting at the district building but decided to wait until hearing all public comment before extending the mandate another six weeks.
Last week’s disruption began during the start of the online comment session, which followed the in-person session. Thirty-five people who showed up to comment in person weren’t able to do so before the allotted time ran out, and the group grew frustrated after Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County public health officer, was granted extended time to speak, as has been customary at board meetings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marshall said last week that she also didn’t realize the sign-up list had a second page and included almost three dozen people waiting to speak.
“We extended the time to what I thought was the list of people, but it was not,” she said.
The board also accepts public comment via email at boardofeducation@acsd1.org. The meeting agenda can be viewed online at acsd1.org. The meeting also will be streamed live on the district’s YouTube channel.