The Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Education approved an online learning option for students in grades 6-12 during its regular meeting Wednesday night, while a program for students in grades K-5 is being developed.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie announced this summer that the district wouldn’t be offering classroom-based virtual education, as it did last year.
Families that don’t want to be in an in-person classroom have a few options, in addition to home school. Wyoming Connections Academy is a tuition-free online public school. Several school districts, including Niobrara County School District No. 1 and Sheridan County School District No. 1, also offer free online programs open to students in the state.
Students participating in those programs would no longer be enrolled in Albany County School District No. 1.
On Wednesday, the board approved the district’s use of a vendor called Edgenuity for grades 6-12, which will facilitate a program in which students will remain enrolled at their home schools, but complete all coursework virtually.
“This is our program, and we run it, and in essence the (average daily membership) stays with us,” Yennie said.
Yennie said the program is self-contained, and wouldn’t create more work for district teachers.
“It is not a synchronous model, by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “It’s an online model where you learn at your own pace.”
Students enrolled in the online option will be required to meet with an administrator or counselor to clarify expectations. Families must designate a learning coach, who will conduct weekly check-ins, track attendance and monitor progress.
A program for students in grades K-5 is still in the works, and Yennie said he hopes to have a final product to present to the board soon. He envisions a similar standalone program, but operated by school district employees, not an outside vendor.
As with the older students, the elementary program would require students to commit fully to the online option.
“We would have to have additional staff to actually do it,” he said. “Students would totally go into that program. Our teachers are not going to be asked to do both.”
Students would remain enrolled at their home school and follow the district’s curriculum while completing all coursework virtually. They would have to attend daily online meetings, and families would designate a learning coach.
Yennie said he didn’t have an estimate for how many students might use the online options, nor did he know how many students left the district last year to home school.
“We’ll know more in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
Now that the program for grades 6-12 has been approved, an email to parents will be forthcoming.