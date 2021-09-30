The Albany County School District Board of Education is set to revisit the district’s face mask mandate during its next monthly meeting, and until then district officials are continuing to monitor the county’s COVID-19 metrics.
Albany County remains in the “Orange Zone,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health, meaning it is experiencing moderate-high transmission levels.
As of Saturday, the county was averaging 20.8 new cases of COVID-19 per day, compared to 19.2 new cases on Sept. 12 and 15.3 cases on Sept. 5, according to Dr. Jean Allais, the Albany County health officer. During September, there were 84 cases among people younger than 18, which is about 20% of the county’s 410 total monthly cases.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the district is experiencing more of an impact from the pandemic than it was at this time last year.
“I’ve got more absences with students and teachers this year, and we’re really trying to work with the community to see if we can figure out how to reduce the spread,” he said.
The school board approved a COVID-19 operation plan Sept. 8 that includes a requirement that everyone must wear a mask while inside a K-12 facility or on a bus. Also as part of the operation plan, the board will revisit the mandate at each regular meeting. When the county has been in the “Yellow Zone” for three weeks, indicating moderate transmission, or the county’s vaccination rate reaches 70%, the board will consider changing the rule.
According to the health department, Albany County has a vaccination rate of 48.6%, while the statewide rate is 37.7% as of Monday. Teton County leads the state with a 75.6% vaccination rate.
Implementation of the mask rule was preceded by a series of contentious meetings during which dozens of parents and residents spoke for and against a rule. The in-person portion of the Sept. 1 meeting was adjourned following an angry outburst from audience members who didn’t get to speak. During the Sept. 8 meeting, a couple dozen people defied the board’s restriction on attending in person and sat through the meeting without masks on.
The Friday followed that meeting, a couple dozen students at Laramie High School protested the rule by holding up signs near the intersection of Boulder Drive and Grand Avenue. One student reported that more than 70 students left class that morning in protest.
In a press release sent out Tuesday, the district announced that students who are not wearing a face covering will no longer be allowed inside a district facility. The district does allow exemptions for some students, but only for those with a physical or intellectual condition that makes them unable to remove a mask independently.
Yennie said the district needs to follow the board’s direction and overall mask compliance among students is good.
“In all things, there’s always those situations that aren’t good, and (Laramie High School Principal Jeff Lewis) and I are working through those as best we can,” Yennie said.
On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon released a statement saying he believed that school districts had the authority to issue mask mandates for students and staff. Gordon said schools adopt dress codes as part of their implied powers, and that a mask rule would fall into that same category, with the same goal of providing a safe environment.
“Under this same analysis, I believe that a school board has broad authority and may require students to wear masks even though it is not expressly stated in statute,” he said.
According to guidelines for K-12 schools issued by the Wyoming Department of Health, a person in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 should self-monitor for symptoms if both parties were wearing masks. If one or both people weren’t wearing a mask, the close contact is required to quarantine for up to 14 days after the exposure.
The department defines close contact as being within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes, starting 48 hours before the onset of his or her symptoms.
Because the current mandate is set to expire Oct. 15, the board will need to vote on whether to extend it during its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 13. Yennie said masks are not on the agenda for the board’s Oct. 6 work session.
Because of the current level of community spread, both October meetings will be conducted virtually, Yennie said.