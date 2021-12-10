Albany County School District is dropping its universal mask mandate starting Jan. 3 when classes resume after a two-week winter break.
The Board of Trustees voted 7-1 during a Wednesday meeting to update the district’s COVID-19 operations plan, making masks “strongly recommended” but not required. Trustee Nate Martin voted against the revision.
In November, the board voted to extend its mask mandate through Dec. 17, which is the last day of classes before the holiday break.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said the revision takes into account that case numbers have been dropping locally and vaccines are readily available for all age groups. The revision also has received support from Albany County Public Health officials.
“Our local county health officer recommends that we probably go to ‘strongly recommend’ face coverings when we return in January,” he said.
According to district statistics, there are now 43 cases among students and staff. That number has been dropping since it peaked at 156 cases in early October.
The revised mitigation plan also includes new quarantine and isolation standards. Anyone who tests positive will still have to isolate, but schools will no longer have to do contact tracing to determine close contacts of positive cases.
Students and staff will be notified of positive cases and encouraged to quarantine and test if symptoms are present.
The plan anticipates the implementation of an optional testing program pending further guidance from the Wyoming Department of Health.
The board recently approved the use of a rapid COVID-19 test from Cue Health that can be administered during school hours with results delivered in 15-20 minutes using a smart device.
The board has revisited the mask mandate at each monthly meeting since it was implemented in September. The mitigation plan also calls for the board to review the mandate when county health metrics indicate moderate transmission or when the county’s vaccination rate reaches 70%.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Albany County remains in the “Orange Zone,” indicating moderate-high transmission levels. The county’s vaccination rate is 52.2%.
Martin wondered why the district wasn’t waiting to reach either of those metrics before lifting its mask mandate.
Yennie said the support of state and county health officials for lifting the mandate was another consideration.
“We’re still relying on medical officials,” he said.
District officials anticipate that some students who have been attending school remotely may return to in-person learning, while other students could decide to stay home once the mask rule is lifted.
The district encourages vaccinations as a mitigation strategy, but Yennie said public health officials don’t see a need to partner with schools to administer vaccines.
“We don’t think there’s a lack of information out there,” he said. “We think people know what’s going on.”
Trustee Emily Sigel Stanton said she was dismayed that more Albany County residents haven’t chosen to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
“I would admonish the community to please raise our vaccination rate,” she said.
The decision to drop the mask mandate could bring closure to a contentious fall semester, sparked by a series of tense meetings during which the board was bombarded with public comment both for and against it.
Students at Laramie High School staged a protest soon after the mandate was implemented. A few weeks later, one student was repeatedly suspended for refusing to wear a mask and then arrested for trespassing when she wouldn’t leave after a mask-related suspension.
That student, whose arrest garnered the attention of national news media, has since been attending classes remotely.