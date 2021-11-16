The Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees has approved the creation of a new administrative position overseeing mental health.
The director of Mental Health Services will serve as a member of the district’s administrative team and coordinate student mental health and well-being across the district.
According to an outline discussed at Wednesday’s regular board meeting, the essential functions include:
Align mental health job duties with counselors, psychologists, social workers and nurses.
Supervise mental health staff.
Develop a district-wide suicide and crisis response plan.
Organize professional development.
Coordinate grants to support mental health efforts.
Coordinate parent training community education efforts.
Coordinate the placement of students in mental health programs.
Develop mental health supports at each district site.
The school board approved the creation of a position in May 2020 with a contingency that it would be paid for by the federal CARES Act, but funding guidelines didn’t allow the money to be used that way.
However, federal funding authorized in December 2020 and March 2021 did include money directed at K-12 schools that could be used to hire personnel in support of social and emotional learning programs.
“The federal government says this is a critical area that they’ve identified and one they want to support,” said Superintendent Jubal Yennie.
Social and emotional issues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic also are an area of focus at the local level.
“Students and staff are working through other issues, and we need to continue to move these programs forward,” he said.
Yennie said the new position would be posted soon after the board’s approval, although the hiring process could take several months.
“We’re going to vet this one out,” he said.
Trustee Lawrence Perea agreed that mental health is an important component in overall student health, although he wondered whether an additional administrative position was necessary given the number of support staff already in place.
“I don’t want to be top-heavy in this area,” he said.
Federal funding for the position will expire in 2024, at which point the board would need to pay for it through the district’s general budget.