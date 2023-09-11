"Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue

"Breakin' Through" Bronze Statue at War Memorial Stadium at the University of Wyoming

 Chad Robertson Media

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel spoke on issues pertaining to the university and its goals during a State of the University address Wednesday in the Wyoming Union Ballroom.

Seidel’s speech was preceded by various other university leaders, such as Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) President Saber Smith, Faculty Senate Chair Robert Sprague and Provost Kevin Carman.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus