As most students were wrapping up after classes Wednesday and preparing to head home, a group of more than 50 people lined up outside the University of Wyoming student union with flags, signs and clothing affirming the validity of LGBTQ people.

The group gathered around 3 p.m. and stood without speaking for about two hours as the temperature dropped and the sun began to set.

A group of protesters stand outside the University of Wyoming student union holding signs with messages supporting LGBTQ rights Dec. 7, 2022. The protest was in response to the alleged harassment of an LGBTQ student on campus Dec. 2.
A group of protesters stand outside the University of Wyoming student union holding signs with messages supporting LGBTQ rights Dec. 7, 2022. The protest was in response to the alleged harassment of an LGBTQ student on campus Dec. 2.

