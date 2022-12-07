'Something needs to change': Students react to string of targeting, mocking of LGBTQ community

LARAMIE – Members of the Laramie LGBTQ community are again advocating for their own safety after an LGBTQ University of Wyoming student was targeted by a church elder last Friday.
Todd Schmidt, an elder at the Laramie Faith Community Church, included the student’s name in a sign that read “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”
The event generated a strong reaction from students, university staff and Laramie community members, who said university administrators should have responded more swiftly to protect the student who was targeted.
A statement from UW President Ed Seidel and Vice President for Student Affairs Kim Chestnut said that university officials immediately asked Schmidt to remove the student’s name from the sign. UW students who were in the student union during the event said Schmidt at first refused, and staff members had to consult university policy before successfully getting him to remove the name.
“I was just speechless,” said Laramie County Community College student AJ Romanishan, one of many who witnessed the event. “You don’t expect it to happen on a campus that claims to be inclusive. You don’t expect it to be allowed to happen.”
The UW campus is a place Romanishan goes to find a welcoming LGTBQ community. They were planning on transferring to UW after earning an associate’s degree, but the incident is making them reconsider.
“It’s like everything they are saying comes crashing down,” Romanishan said. “I stood there and watched, (and) I just didn’t know what to say.”
Multiple organizations from across campus released statements affirming their support for Laramie’s LGBTQ community and outlining the resources available for LGBTQ students on the UW campus.
On Monday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon posted a statement to Twitter that reads, “Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the increasing visibility of anti-semitism in our country is both deeply concerning and unAmerican. As the Equality State, Wyoming is not – and should not be – a place where bigotry, discrimination and anti-semitism are tolerated.”
Seidel and Chestnut’s email said Schmidt’s actions were not in obvious violation of UW policies.
“The university continues to support creating a climate where all members feel they are welcomed and belong,” the email reads. “Such a climate means there are a wide variety of perspectives among our community AND that we engage regarding those different perspectives with respect and integrity.”
Students and professors at the university raised questions toward the UW administration about why Schmidt was allowed to stay in the union after allegedly harassing a student. Some also said the university’s emailed statement about the event failed to stand up for LGBTQ students.
“This dialogue is a conversation of one side saying, ‘We want queer people dead and gone from public spaces,’ and the other side saying, ‘We’re human beings, we deserve the right to be in public spaces,’” said Tanner Ewalt, a senator in the UW student government. “And when the university treats that as a political question that’s open for debate, it invites this.”
In an interview with the Boomerang Tuesday morning, Seidel said he stood behind the emailed statement.
UW has a team of legal experts who are looking into the situation, and the administration is still in the process of deciding what actions, if any, to take in response, Seidel said.
He explained that while the university follows the First Amendment, the rules surrounding speech on campus vary, depending on location. Spots in the Wyoming Union are granted on a by-request basis, which comes with its own policy.
Questions about when and where certain types of speech should be allowed will likely become the focus of a committee that was recently formed to tackle these types of issues, Seidel said.
“(Schmidt’s) sign was directly harassing a student, which is not OK,” Seidel said. “We absolutely will not allow harassment of any of our students, so that’s where the line was drawn there.”
A history of controversy
Schmidt is a well-known figure on the UW campus. The university has rented a space in the union to him for years, where he has displayed various materials and talked with students.
Photos of his table from Friday include various books by conservative and creationist Christian authors. Some titles include “Dark Agenda: the War to Destroy Christian America” and “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.”
Multiple UW community members interviewed by the Boomerang knew Schmidt by name, and some had witnessed or heard rumors of Schmidt misgendering and deadnaming students, which is the act of calling someone by their birth name after they’ve changed it as part of a gender transition.
Laramie Faith Community Church did not respond to a request for a representative’s contact information by the Boomerang’s press time Tuesday night.
During the course of last week, two other LGBTQ community events on campus were interrupted by people who mocked the participants by exaggerating behaviors like holding hands or skipping.
For Ewalt, the latest incident with the sign felt like a string of issues culminating in the area, from the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs to the controversy over putting a Chick-fil-A in the same building on the UW campus where Schmidt displayed his sign.
“We’ve had to make a statement five times this week,” Ewalt said. “At a certain point, we can’t force the community and the climate on campus to be different with any sort of student government policy. That’s up to the board and to admins to actively create and maintain a campus that has a culture that’s accepting and welcoming to all people.”
Issues of diversity, equity and inclusion have been on Seidel’s mind, he said.
The university has added an emphasis on these topics into its core mission statement, and recently elevated a position of diversity, equity and inclusion to vice president status.
“I want to make sure that on the campus, we are making sure that we have a community that reflects the state, and the state does have diverse communities,” Seidel said. “We want to make sure that all communities – Christian communities, Mormon communities, Native American communities and so on – are welcome and are able to flourish at this university, so I define diversity very broadly in this sense.”
UW associate professor Jennifer Tabler said it feels like there’s a disconnect between these administrative missions and what’s happening in real time.
“To me, it felt like it seemed like we were on the side of protecting First Amendment rights over protecting our students,” Tabler said during an interview with the Boomerang.
Tabler, who studies health and health disparities among LGTBQ people, said that the demand for acceptance of transgender people is often falsely framed as a modern issue.
“The targeting of peoples for nonconforming gender expression and identities has been happening for hundreds of years,” Tabler said. “It’s one of the reasons we justified the genocide of Indigenous peoples was that their gender expression was more complex, and even their sexual practices were different.”
This discrimination was present even in Wyoming, as evidenced by an 1892 municipal law prohibiting the dressing or impersonation of the opposite sex in Cheyenne.
She explained that there’s a variation in how everyone expresses their gender, regardless of whether they identify as LGBTQ or not.
Needing affirmation
“For trans and nonbinary people, the opportunity to be able to finally live authentically with the gender and expression that feels correct to you is really important for mental health and well-being,” Tabler said. “When people go out of their way to deadname … or misgender you, they’re essentially forcing that dysphoria on you every time you’re interacting with them.”
In cases like this, affirming someone’s gender identity can be very beneficial, Tabler said.
UW freshman Keely Kidd said this lack of affirmation in the university’s response was harmful.
“He was directly harassing a student, and that makes me feel unsafe to be myself on campus,” they said. “There was no explicit statement saying they support the LGBTQ community. Something needs to change.”
Romanishan said witnessing the situation was heartbreaking.
“I identify as nonbinary,” they said. “It’s one of those things where I shouldn’t have to compromise my identity just so I don’t have to be a victim of a hate crime.”