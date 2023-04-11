Kappa Kappa Gamma 5 - updated

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority house is pictured on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Seven anonymous members of the sorority have filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Casper challenging the admission of a transgender woman as a member of the sorority.

 Rachel Finch/Laramie Boomerang

CHEYENNE — After being denied anonymity in a lawsuit involving the Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at the University of Wyoming, the seven plaintiffs renewed their request Friday to remain anonymous.

Federal District Court Judge Alan Johnson issued his denial of their original motion to proceed anonymously Thursday, and said the plaintiffs didn’t demonstrate in their filing that their case was “one of the few exceptional cases involving highly sensitive or personal matters or a real danger of physical harm.”

