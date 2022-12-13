Wyoming alternate logo

A group of state politicians expressed its dismay at the University of Wyoming last week for rescinding the rights of a church elder to set up a table in the Wyoming Union.

“Please reverse the direction our university is taking,” the letter, which was attached to a Cowboy State Daily article, says in bold. “Open dialogue and bold pursuit of reality is the proper environment for higher education, not safe spaces.”

