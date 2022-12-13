A group of state politicians expressed its dismay at the University of Wyoming last week for rescinding the rights of a church elder to set up a table in the Wyoming Union.
“Please reverse the direction our university is taking,” the letter, which was attached to a Cowboy State Daily article, says in bold. “Open dialogue and bold pursuit of reality is the proper environment for higher education, not safe spaces.”
The letter refers to an incident that occurred on Dec. 2, when Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt targeted an LGBTQ+ student by posting a sign on his table in the union that read “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”
While Schmidt was allowed to remain on campus for the rest of the day, university staff made him remove the student’s name from the sign.
Many in the campus community expressed anger that Schmidt was allowed to remain in the student union at all, calling for him to be banned from campus.
On Dec. 7, UW President Ed Seidel announced that Schmidt would be banned from renting a table in the student union for one year. Schmidt is still allowed elsewhere on campus, and was seen preaching to students at Simpson Plaza last Friday.
The letter from 24 current or future state legislators and Secretary of State-elect Chuck Gray, sent Dec. 9, took the opposite stance, expressing anger that the university banned Schmidt from renting a table in the union.
“The recitation of a three-thousand-year-old writing is hardly shocking and is not hate speech,” the letter says. “To condemn it IS shocking.”
The letter also references the recent admission of a transgender woman into a local sorority chapter, making her the first openly transgender sorority member in UW history.
The letter includes a list of demands from the legislators regarding these events.
The letter asks that the university ensure taxpayer funding to UW is not used for “this type of subject matter,” refocus on “serious intellectual inquiry and subject matter,” and “condemn the accommodation of a biological man in a women’s sorority in the strongest possible terms.”
Included in this list is a request to protect the First Amendment rights of all, “including those who believe in biological reality.”
UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said the university does not have control over how a sorority chooses its membership, and only intervenes with Greek life organizations in specific situations.
“There are certainly cases where some universities would sanction a sorority or university for hazing or unsafe parties,” Baldwin said. “But this isn’t that. They decide what their membership is.”
The university took action against Schmidt specifically for placing a student’s name on his sign, and not for any other parts of the message, Baldwin said.
The university decided that in doing this, Schmidt had violated university policy, and that the student Schmidt targeted is in a protected class under Title IX, Baldwin said. The university consulted its legal team to come to this decision.
Political movement
A total of 25 state politicians signed the letter: 19 current or future members of the Wyoming House of Representatives, five current or future state senators and Gray. All signers are Republicans who won or kept their seat during the latest election.
Two of the signers of the letter, Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne, are from Laramie County. Neither responded to requests for comment by the Boomerang’s press time.
There are no letter signers from Albany County. Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, and Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, said they didn’t know about the letter until the Boomerang contacted them.
The letter was sent just a month ahead of the general session, in which the Legislature will determine how much money to allocate to the university for the next budget term. During last year’s session, a group of legislators led by Sen. Cheri Steimetz, R-Lingle, brought a bill targeting the funding for UW’s Gender and Women’s Studies program.
Baldwin declined to comment when asked whether the letter raised concerns surrounding future funding for the university.
The matter did not come up during a meeting last between Seidel and the Joint Appropriations Committee, in which Seidel requested funding for various ongoing programs. Steinmetz is the only legislator who signed the letter and is also on that committee.
The letter, which was sent by email, was not addressed to Seidel. It was addressed to UW Board of Trustees Chairman John McKinley, Trustee Dave True and Vice President for Governmental Affairs and Community Engagement Mike Smith. None of them could be reached for comment by press time.