A University of Wyoming student living off campus is the state’s first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon.
“With the quick spread of this variant across the nation, including within some of our neighbor states, we are not surprised with this result and expect there are other cases within Wyoming that haven’t yet been identified,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with WDH, said in a prepared statement.
Harrist said there is much to learn about omicron and its potential impact over time, but she is concerned about how easily and quickly the variant appears to be transmitted between people.
“We continued to encourage vaccination, including recommended booster doses, as the best and most effective strategy to counter COVID-19,” Harrist said.
The student has recently traveled domestically and confirmation of infection of a second student possibly having the variant is pending testing, according to a UW press release. Until confirmation, the second student also is presumed to be infected with omicron.
The infected UW student had received two doses of COVID vaccine but not a booster shot and is experiencing mild symptoms, UW reports. The second student has been fully vaccinated with a booster shot and hasn’t displayed any symptoms of the virus.
The confirmation of the omicron variant in Wyoming and Albany County coincides with a decision by university administration to extend its face mask mandate beyond the semester. Everyone inside UW facilities must wear a mask.
Students also were required to take a COVID-19 test before classes began and random testing has been ongoing throughout the semester.
Early indications are that the omicron variant, while highly transmissible, has less severe symptoms for most people than other forms of the virus, according to the WDH.
“The arrival of the omicron variant at UW is no reason to panic, but it does highlight the importance of vaccines and boosters for our community members,” said UW President Ed Seidel. “We continue to highly encourage receiving vaccinations and booster shots.”