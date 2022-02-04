Albany County School District 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie has announced his intent to resign his position effective June 30.
Yennie submitted written notice to the Board of Trustees before the board’s monthly work session Wednesday. Yennie has led the district since 2015.
“I am honored and proud to have served the Board of Trustees, employees, students and their families during my tenure with the school district,” Yennie said in his letter. “You can expect me to assist with the transition and preparation for the new administration as you direct. I endeavor to leave the district in excellent standing upon my departure.”
Board Chairwoman Janice Marshall thanked Yennie for his service and praised him for conducting extensive policy work, engaging in transparent decision-making and encouraging fair and honest hiring practices.
Some of the polices that were updated during Yennie’s tenure hadn’t been reviewed in 20 years, and now they’re in compliance with state statutes. He also led the development of a strategic plan for the district and implemented a new accounting system.
Yennie oversaw the construction of Laramie High School and the new Slade Elementary School, which is scheduled to open in the fall.
He started a monthly employee-recognition program, updated personnel policies, updated the salary schedule and recruited donors for an end-of-year celebration at Hilton Garden Inn.
“You have led with a strong work ethic and professionalism, and it’s impossible to capture all that you have done in the last seven years,” Marshall said.
She also praised him for his leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The district spent about 10 weeks during spring 2020 conducting classes remotely. The following school year, the district balanced a variety of mitigation strategies, including a hybrid learning schedule at two schools. The 2021-22 school year started with controversy over a mask mandate.
“Your leadership in these COVID times has been exceptional,” Marshall said. “This has been the most challenging time in public education that we’ve experienced in our lifetimes. You’ve led with integrity, data and collaboration with health leaders.”
During a recent interview, Yennie lamented the amount of time he had to spend on mitigation efforts and health plans during the pandemic, which took attention away from directing policy.
“I’ve spent more time doing medical stuff than education stuff during the last couple years, which has been disappointing but necessary,” he said.
Marshall said the search for a new superintendent would begin immediately, starting with the selection of a professional search organization. She promised that the community would have multiple opportunities to engage with the hiring process over the next few months.
The board members and others in the meeting room gave Yennie a standing ovation following Marshall’s statement.
“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done,” Yennie said. “It’s a great community, and I’m confident things can move forward.”
The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday for its regular monthly meeting.