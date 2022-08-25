Work to complete the new Slade Elementary School in Laramie has been fast and furious the past few weeks, as seen in this Aug. 6 photo. But with a Wednesday deadline to pass an inspection, unfinished Americans With Disabilities Act issues will keep the $17.8 million school closed for the first two days of the new school year.
The first day of classes for Slade Elementary School students won’t begin Thursday morning as it will for other schools in Albany County School District 1.
The new $17.8 million school instead will open for the first time Monday, said ASD1 superintendent John Goldhardt.
While administrators originally had planned for the new school to receive its occupancy permit in time for Thursday, the permit was not approved because of a lack of tactile plates on the handicap parking sidewalk egress, an Americans with Disabilities Act requirement.
To complicate things, on Wednesday a worker hit a gas line at the school site at 1223 E. Shield St. in Laramie. While the Laramie Fire Department responded and fixed the line, the hiccup was one of many that has caused the school’s completion date to be pushed back multiple times.
“We’re highly disappointed that the building is not completely finished on time,” Goldhardt said. “We would rather have our kids there on the first day, but unfortunately we’re going to have to wait until Monday.
“But they will get the most beautiful elementary school in the state.”
Goldhardt clarified that the building is safe, but that school administrators want to be extra sure everything is ready for the students. While students are not allowed in the school without the occupancy permit, teachers have been allowed in to set up their classrooms, he said.
Classes at the other schools in Albany County School District will begin Thursday as planned.