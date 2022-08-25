New Slade Elementary

Work to complete the new Slade Elementary School in Laramie has been fast and furious the past few weeks, as seen in this Aug. 6 photo. But with a Wednesday deadline to pass an inspection, unfinished Americans With Disabilities Act issues will keep the $17.8 million school closed for the first two days of the new school year.

The first day of classes for Slade Elementary School students won’t begin Thursday morning as it will for other schools in Albany County School District 1.

The new $17.8 million school instead will open for the first time Monday, said ASD1 superintendent John Goldhardt.

