University of Wyoming students walk across campus on the first day of the fall semester Monday.

 Abby Vander Graaff/Boomerang

Monday morning felt normal for many students navigating their way through the first day of classes at University of Wyoming for the fall semester.

This normalcy was special in itself for the thousands of students returning to the Laramie campus because it’s something they hadn’t experienced in years.

University of Wyoming students head to campus for the first day of the fall semester Monday. University administration is taking a more relaxed approach to the COVID-19 pandemic this year with few restrictions in place.

