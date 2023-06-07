WITC3

The Wyoming Integrated Test Center is a research lab built adjacent to the Dry Fork coal-fired power plant that has been a public-private partnership between the Basin Electric Power Cooperative and the Wyoming Municipal Power Company, and managed by the Wyoming Energy Authority. The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is taking over management of the site.

 Tracee Davis/Wyoming Business Report

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources is taking over management of the state’s leading carbon capture test site.

