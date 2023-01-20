20201028-news-maskorder-mc-1.JPG

LARAMIE – Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System in Cheyenne, and Jennifer Hayward, of Daniel, a Title 1 reading teacher at Pinedale Elementary School, are the co-winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Outreach Advisory Board.

The winners split a $4,000 award, with each receiving a $2,000 grant to continue their work supporting literacy in Wyoming.

