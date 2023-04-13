Leaders at the University of Wyoming say they hope to create an environment of “healthy discourse,” where freedom of expression is allowed on campus.

In an update to the UW Board of Trustees on Wednesday, UW President Ed Seidel detailed his “presidential goals,” citing freedom of expression as one included under personnel and engagement. In January, the trustees created a committee to explore policy recommendations regarding “freedom of expression and respectful discourse on campus, and how to operationalize that,” Seidel said.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

