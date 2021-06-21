Michael Dillon (left), an associate professor in the University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology, and Arthur Woods (right), a professor of biological sciences at the University of Montana, were part of a research group that examined how animals’ ability to respond to climate change likely depends on how well they modify their habitats, such as nests and burrows. Here, Dillon bends over to examine a plant and measure microclimates at the UW-National Park Service Research Station in Grand Teton National Park. Their work, titled “Extended Phenotypes: Buffers or Amplifiers of Climate Change?,” was published in the June 16 issue of Trends in Ecology and Evolution. Sylvain Pincebourde Photo