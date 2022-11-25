The Aldo Leopold Memorial Award is the highest honor bestowed by The Wildlife Society each year.
The 2022 recipient is Dr. John Koprowski, dean of the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environmental and Natural Resources and professor emeritus at the University of Arizona.
The Wildlife Society is the professional organization for wildlife biologists, and Aldo Leopold is considered by many as the father of wildlife management and of the United States’ wilderness system. The award honors his memory and accomplishments and is given for “distinguished service to wildlife conservation.” It is considered the ultimate recognition for wildlife professional.
Koprowski joins a rather impressive list of award winners including Olaus J. Murie in 1952, Jack Ward Thomas in 1991, David Mech in 1993 and John Craighead in 1998, to name a few.
“When you look at the list of people that received the award, it’s an amazing list of accomplished folks,” Koprowski said when first hearing of the honor. “To be included in that group is incredibly humbling and also wonderfully satisfying. If I made the difference that those people have made in my life for just one person, I’m incredibly happy and grateful.”
Koprowski received the award at The Wildlife Society’s recent 2022 annual conference in Spokane, Washington. At the conference, Koprowski recognized the partnerships that have propelled him to where he is today.
“We can’t do management, conservation, without partnership,” Koprowski said. “The ability to find good partners really is what makes the difference.”
Koprowski has been dean of the Haub School since September 2020. He came to the University of Wyoming from the University of Arizona, where he was director of the School of Natural Resources and the Environment since 2018 and a professor of wildlife conservation and management since 2000.
Koprowski is best known for his work with the Mount Graham red squirrel, an endangered species that’s isolated on a single mountaintop in Arizona, surrounded by a sea of desert.
“It’s a tiny little guy that fits in the palm of your hand, but causes huge headaches for people,” Koprowski said.
The squirrel was believed to have been extinct until it was rediscovered in the 1970s. That was good news for wildlife biologists, but a challenge for astrophysicists. Mount Graham’s dark, clear skies made it an optimal place to build a telescope complex, and that put the two trajectories on a collision course that became highly polarized.
When Koprowski moved to the area in 2000, he helped bring individuals with different perspectives to the table to find common ground. While the species is still critically endangered, the collaborations he facilitated ensured the species still exists today.
Koprowski’s other research has focused on the ecology, conservation and management of biodiversity through community-based approaches in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Nepal, China, Mongolia, South Africa and numerous other international locations. With more than 180 peer-reviewed articles and books, Koprowski and his nearly 50 graduate students have worked to provide data-informed solutions to conservation challenges.
In addition to the Aldo Leopold Award, Koprowski also was honored this past September with the announcement of a $1 million planned gift from an anonymous donor to establish the International Wildlife Conservation Chair.
A news release by the University of Wyoming stated the endowed chair is being established to honor the work and accomplishments of Koprowski and will be the John L. Koprowski International Wildlife Conservation Chair. The purpose of the gift is to “inspire and create opportunities for future UW scholars in their pursuit of careers in international wildlife conservation.”
The gift will be used to recruit and retain faculty members in the Haub School who have expertise in wildlife conservation.
“Such a generous gift not only celebrates our tradition of excellence in wildlife research at the University of Wyoming,” Koprowski said after the announcement, “but further creates opportunity for the Haub School and UW to be viewed as leaders in biodiversity management and ecological connectivity for decades to come.”