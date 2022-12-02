Absentee ballots drop box

A voter exits the Laramie County Circuit Court after participating in early voting for the general election on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Early voting began Sept. 23 and will continue until Nov. 7, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters also can drop their absentee ballots in the box pictured here. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE – Early voting remains popular in the Equality State, according to the latest survey conducted by the University of Wyoming.

Two out of five Wyoming voters cast ballots before the Nov. 8 general election, while three out of five cast their ballots at the polls on Election Day. Among those casting ballots early, 66% voted in person at a designated location, and 34% voted by mail.

