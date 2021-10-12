ROCK SPRINGS -- A one-time, $500 COVID-19 Health and Safety Incentive for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 employees was approved at the board meeting on Oct. 11.
The incentive applies to those who have or have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the agenda, the incentive will be available to “all full or part- time employees of Sweetwater County School District No. 1, long-term substitutes serving in permanent full-time classroom teaching positions, part-time substitutes who have subbed in a classroom for a minimum of four full school days in the 2021- 2022 school year, and contracted staffing from Elwood Staffing, Soliant Health, eLuma and Linguabilities (collectively the “Eligible Individuals).”
In order to be eligible for the vaccine incentive, employees must complete a Sweetwater County School District Number One Health and Safety Incentive Participation Agreement.
Employees must also provide proof of their completed vaccination dosages by presenting this original Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccination record card.
Eligible employees that want to receive the incentive but do not want to get vaccinated can take bi-monthly COVID-19 tests.
“For those eligible individuals participating in the Health and Safety Incentive by agreeing to bi-monthly testing, they must obtain COVID-19 tests during the period from Oct. 15, 2021 through Jan. 14, 2022 and submit the testing results to the human resources department within three days of the receipt of the results with final test results produced by Jan. 14, 2022 at 4 p.m.”
Employees choosing to do the bi-monthly testing will be financially responsible with any of the associated costs.
Employees that are taking the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine has to complete the two-shot series to qualify. Those who are taking the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have to complete the one shot.
At this time, employees that are getting a booster shot will not be eligible for a second vaccine incentive.
The vaccine incentive will be “subject to required payroll taxes and federal income tax withholding.”
It is voluntary and the funding for it will come from federal COVID-19 ESSER II grant relief funds.