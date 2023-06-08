Image one

During the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, June 15, the board will vote on whether or not to approve the sole source purchase with Ellucian for a new student portal, Ellucian Experience.

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS -- During the Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday, June 15, the board will vote on whether or not to approve the sole source purchase with Ellucian for a new student portal, Ellucian Experience.

The purchase amount, according to the agenda, is $104,240.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus