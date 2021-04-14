ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Western Wyoming Community College is looking forward to reopening in the fall 2021 semester, without surveillance testing, housing restrictions on roommates, or face coverings, according to a press release. Social distancing may still be required in areas such as classrooms.
The college follows directives from Gov. Mark Gordon’s office and Sweetwater County’s Public Health Department when making COVID-19-related decisions. In light of the governor’s new orders, the decreasing infection rates in the county, an increasing number of vaccinated people, and decreasing infection rate of college students and employees, Western said it is cautiously optimistic that campus and student-life can resume as it did prior to the pandemic.
Currently, Sweetwater County residents over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the release said Western is confident that all those who wish to be vaccinated will have had the opportunity to do so by the beginning of the fall semester.
Western’s fall 2021 registration opened on April 14.