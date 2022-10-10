Image one
ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is in the final stage of its accreditation reaffirmation process through the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of colleges and schools. This final stage includes a student survey, the submittal of a 35,000 word Assurance Argument document containing over 500 pieces of evidence and a visit by HLC peer reviewers to Western’s campus in November.

Accreditation reaffirmation is an external review process assuring colleges, universities and education programs meet rigorous standards for quality assurance and improvements. Every 10 years, Western must go through this process to remain an accredited institution.

