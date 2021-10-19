ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College has developed and finalized the new Strategic Plan which will guide the institution for the next five years.
The Strategic Plan is the culmination of a process that began in 2019, and included consideration of stakeholder feedback, survey data, performance outcomes and critical initiatives. It will serve as an important tool to guide Western in decision-making, planning and when seeking out opportunities that strengthen the institution and support innovation.
With a focus on performance outcomes and service to students, while cultivating collaboration on campus, Western plans to use data to measure and meet their institutional goals.
The plan defines Western’s four strategic priorities which are:
Create a culture of success by promoting opportunities, removing barriers and creating a diverse environment.
Strengthen academic excellence by building clear paths to success, practicing continuous engagement, providing exceptional value and delivering positive outcomes.
Cultivate valuable partnerships with brand recognition, industry development, community engagement and alumni involvement.
Operate efficiently with targeted enrollment, dedicated employees, resource alignment and sustainability.
“I am excited to share Western’s new Strategic Plan with our stakeholders. The plan outlines our shared vision to ensure the college is high-performing, and that we create a campus that thrives in all aspects of the institution,” stated Dr. Kim Dale, president of Western.
Dale will continue to meet with Outreach stakeholders this fall, to connect with communities and share more details about the strategic plan.
Printed copies can be found at local libraries, Western Outreach Centers and is available to download on Western’s website at //westernwyoming.edu/strategicplan.