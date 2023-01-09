Image one

The Western Wyoming Board of Trustees will vote on the approval of a new cybersecurity certificate program during the first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The certificate program is scheduled to begin during the fall 2023 semester.

