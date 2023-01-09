ROCK SPRINGS—The Western Wyoming Board of Trustees will vote on the approval of a new cybersecurity certificate program during the first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, Jan. 12.
The certificate program is scheduled to begin during the fall 2023 semester.
The program, named “Certificate in Cybersecurity,” will require 30 credits for completion and is designed to prepare students for entry-level positions in the cybersecurity field.
According to the agenda, the program is designed to provide the knowledge the students will need in order to obtain the Security+ professional certification, which is one of the best-known certifications in the field.
Also, the courses will provide the knowledge and skills students will need in order to understand security plans and polices as well as the importance of maintaining Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability (CIA of security).
Included in the proposed program also includes computer science and information systems courses in order to provide students with a strong understanding of computer systems and networks and introduces them to programming concepts.
Students taking part in the certificate program will additionally be required to take courses that are designed to improve their communication skills as well as writing skills.
The agenda states, “This is a growing field with near 100% job placement. Currently, there are 770,000 open, unfilled positions in the United States alone.”
The board of trustees meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. and will be held at Western’s Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive, in room 3060.