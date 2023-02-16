Image one

 Rocket Miner Photo

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) is pleased to announce that the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools reaffirmed Western’s accreditation. The Institutional Actions Council (IAC) of HLC, at its meeting on Jan. 10, 2023, put forth the action to reaffirm Western’s accreditation. This decision comes after three years of preparation for review by Western.

Reaffirmation of Accreditation is an external review process assuring colleges, universities, and education programs meet rigorous standards for institutional governance, academic quality and financial soundness. This included affirming that Western is providing the highest quality educational experiences for students. Accreditation also allows Western students to receive federal financial aid. The process additionally enables Western to receive feedback in meeting its goals for student success and provides an opportunity for the College to assess, evaluate, and improve programs and services.

