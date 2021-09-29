ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College was ranked in the 30 best online community colleges by Online Schools Report for 2022.
Online Schools Report ranks colleges based on a “school-wide” and “online program” score.
The school-wide score is comprised of: student satisfaction, based on real reviews from Rate My Professor and StudentsReview; admission rate, from the actual percentage of applicants accepted from the National Center for Education Statistics; and online presence, which is based on the number of online programs offered, as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics.
The online program score is based on three factors; median debt, meaning the median amount of debt carried by graduates from the program as reported by College Scorecard; department popularity, comprised of the percentage of graduates from that department as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics; and department size, meaning the number of online degrees offered within a department, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
“Western continues to provide exceptional programming here on our Rock Springs campus, our ten Outreach sites and, as recognized by this report, through our online instruction. In this time of change in higher education, it is encouraging to see that Western continues to be recognized as providing a truly superior educational experience to all of our students regardless of how they choose to continue their education,” stated Dr. Clifford Wittstruck, Vice President for Student Learning.
Western has over 20 online degree programs, including a bachelor’s degree in Business Management, and a FastTrack associate's degree that students can earn in as little as 16 months. The College’s online programs have received numerous awards over the years, including for affordability. To learn more about Western’s accolades, visit westernwyoming.edu/academics/top-reasons-why.php.