Cole Wright

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS—Sweetwater County School District No. 1 (SCSD1) named a new board member during their regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 9.

Rock Springs resident Cole Wright was selected to fill the vacant spot on the board during the board’s executive session. The vacancy was the result of Max Mickelson’s resignation after he had been elected as the new mayor of Rock Springs.

