CHEYENNE – Multiple plaintiffs have joined together to file suit against the Wyoming Republican Party and Chairman Frank Eathorne over what they call an “unconstitutional” selection process for candidates to replace former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.
The lawsuit, which also includes the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee and Gov. Mark Gordon as defendants, was filed Tuesday by Cheyenne attorney Pat Crank in U.S. District Court. The case was assigned to U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl.
The suit alleges the committee violated the “one man, one vote” principle laid out in the Wyoming and U.S. constitutions by permitting three representatives of each county’s central committee to cast a vote at its Saturday meeting in Douglas, rather than voting in a way proportional to the counties’ widely varying populations.
It then asks the court for an injunction to prevent the governor from filling the position – at least until the committee selects candidates in a process that follow the “one man, one vote” principle. By state statute, the governor has until sometime Thursday to choose from three possible appointees provided to him by the State Central Committee.
Three representatives from each county’s central committee – a state committeeman and a committeewoman from the county, plus the county chairman – were allowed a vote, regardless of the county’s population size. Along with these 69 total votes, the bylaws allow Eathorne as chairman, the state party vice chairman, the state party secretary and the national committeeman and national committeewoman to each cast a vote.
According to the Casper Star-Tribune, 73 total ballots were cast, and State Central Committee members had to list three candidates for their ballots to be counted. They could not vote for the same person three times.
The committee’s three picks were Thomas Kelly, with 67 votes, Marti Halverson, with 56, and Brian Schroeder, with 52.
The complaint says that, based on the way the vote was conducted, a registered voter in Niobrara County, the smallest county by population size, had between 24 and 40 times the influence of a voter in Laramie County, the largest by population size.
“As a Laramie County registered Republican voter, my voting rights have been taken from me without my consent or permission,” retired Cheyenne attorney and former Wyoming Republican State Chairman Jack Speight wrote in an affidavit accompanying the suit.
Along with Speight, the plaintiffs include former Speaker of the House and Campbell County State Committeeman Tom Lubnau and fellow Campbell County State Committeeman Doug Camblin, who voted in the superintendent proceedings, and former state Rep. Dave Northrup, who applied to be a candidate for superintendent and was not one of the three selected.
The remaining plaintiffs are Sheridan attorney and former legislator Rex Arney; Casper resident Robin Hurless; Cheyenne resident Christopher Boswell; Cheyenne resident Tamsin Johnson; Casper resident Anne Ladd; Cheyenne resident Kathy Vetter; Laramie resident Charles Pelkey; Casper resident Dan Neal; Cody resident Steve Simonton; Cody resident George Simonton; Sheridan resident Gail Symons; and Jackson resident Ruth Ann Petroff.
All are described as regularly casting votes in local, statewide and national primary and general elections. They are a mix of registered Republican, Democrat and unaffiliated voters from across the state.
The complaint references a Jan. 20 letter from Lubnau to Eathorne and Republican Party attorney Brian Shuck. In the letter, Lubnau asked the party to conduct the State Central Committee vote in a way that recognized “extreme differences in population among Wyoming’s 23 counties” and allocate votes on the basis of county population.
Not doing so would violate “one man, one vote” principles laid out in the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions and disenfranchise voters in more populated counties, Lubnau wrote.
When presented with this argument, the complaint says Eathorne rejected members’ requests to follow Lubnau’s advice. The complaint quotes Eathorne as saying during Saturday meeting: “The Wyoming Republican Party is a private entity, we are not conducting a public election, and so, the, uh, complaints lodged in our direction do not apply in this case, and that is my ruling.”
The lawsuit argues that the selection process to replace the state superintendent of public instruction “is not a private matter, and several federal courts have ruled in several contexts that the selection of a state elected official must follow one man, one vote principles.”
While neither state statute nor the Wyoming Republican Party’s bylaws lay out a voting process of a state central committee to fill a statewide elected office, the suit says, the bylaws do say generally that “In any event, no member of the State Central Committee shall be able to exercise more than one vote.”
The complaint notes that the procedure has been used before by the State Central Committee. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Secretary of State Edward Buchanan and Gov. Gordon, in his former position of State Treasurer, were all nominated as one of three candidates by the committee in the past.
Crank said he didn’t think there had been a private legal challenge to the committee’s procedure in the past, but enough people had become concerned about it that they’d decided to challenge it.
“The statute is fine, it’s constitutional. But how the Republican Central Committee is applying it is where the unconstitutional action occurs,” Crank said. “I think people kept thinking about it, and people decided we need to make this process as fair and as representative as possible.”
Although the governor’s appointee will serve only until January 2023, when Balow’s term would have ended, that person will be the incumbent in the 2022 election, which will likely give them an advantage over other candidates, Crank said.
“(Former Speaker Lubnau) just said, let’s make this process as fair and reasonable and representative as possible. I’m just kind of perplexed – why wouldn’t the Republican Party do that?” Crank said. “I mean, everybody’s subject to the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions, the law of our land. ... That’s all Tom was asking for, and I wish they would have done it and we could’ve avoided all this, but they didn’t, so we need to challenge it and see what a federal court says.”
Because Balow represented the Republican Party when she was elected, the governor is required to choose from three candidates submitted by the Republican State Central Committee. The list was submitted to the governor on Saturday, the complaint says, and per Wyoming statute, Gordon has five days – until Thursday – to choose an appointee from this list.
A Jan. 20 news release from the Wyoming GOP said the three candidates chosen by the committee would have interviews with the governor scheduled for the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 25. Michael Pearlman, a spokesperson for the governor, said the interviews did take place in person on Tuesday.
When asked for comment on the lawsuit, Pearlman said in an email: “The governor took a constitutional oath to uphold the laws of the state of Wyoming, and he intends to do that. Wyoming has had a statutory process in place for decades that clearly defines his duty. He will carry out his duty within the five-day window according to the law, unless ordered otherwise by the court.”
Balow announced Jan. 13 that she would be resigning from her position to take a similar job in Virginia.
Chairman Eathorne has so far not responded to an email seeking comment.