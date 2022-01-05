CHEYENNE – Need financial aid to help complete your history project?
The Wyoming State Historical Society, a non-profit, membership-driven educational organization, offers cash grants to people involved in research activities based on various aspects of the state’s history. The grants, ranging from $100 to $1,500, are awarded based on applications submitted to the Society’s Lola Homsher Endowment Fund Committee.
The deadline is Feb. 28, with applicants notified of the results in the spring. All applications must be submitted electronically via the Society’s website at wyshs.org.
Committee Chair Vickie Zimmer said in a news release that work done by amateur and professional historians through these grants supports the Society’s mission to make Wyoming’s past accessible to present and future generations.
"Providing funds for travel and for research-related costs such as scanning can make all the difference in completing a project," Zimmer said. "Creating opportunities for original research is a mainstay of the Homsher Grant program."
Grant monies are drawn from a fund established by the late Lola Homsher, a noted historian and state archivist. One of Homsher’s most significant contributions to preserve Wyoming history came when she spearheaded establishing the Wyoming State Historical Society in 1953. After her retirement, Miss Homsher made a major donation to the Society that has been used as an endowment to help fund Society programs.
The committee reviews all proposals and makes awards after the selection process has been completed. Preference is given to proposals that promise original research on topics related to Wyoming history. Wyoming residents are also given preference, but all applications are welcome. Proposals must include a statement of purpose, an explanation of the project, the value to Wyoming history and a description of how the public will benefit from the research.
It is always exciting to see the creative avenues being explored in Wyoming history, Zimmer said. Last year’s recipients used funds to enhance their research on topics including oral history research about United Flight 409, which crashed in the Medicine Bow Mountains in 1955, to a project that provided a fresh take on Wyoming’s suffrage story.
"Applications that touch upon all aspects of Wyoming history are welcome," Zimmer said.
Applications and rules can be obtained by visiting the Society’s website, selecting "Programs" and then "Lola Homsher Research Grant Program." If you do not have internet access, please contact the Wyoming State Historical Society at 307-322-3014 or linda@wyshs.org to receive a copy of the application. Electronic proposals are due Feb. 28.
All recipients must provide the Society with an interim report and a final report about their projects.