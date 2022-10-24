Wyoming Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer, left, and Wyoming State Director of the Office of Apprenticeship at U.S. Department of Labor, Michael ETA Broad, right, gather to sign the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards during a signing event hosted by the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board, in the Capitol Complex Auditorium inside the Herschler Building, in Cheyenne on Wednesday. The Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards allow pilot school districts to begin taking applications from candidates for the spring 2023 semester. "We have the Cadillac of registered apprenticeship programs for faithful teachers. I get to look at a lot of them for all over all around the country. Many of them prepare care professionals at different routes to go on to the next level. This one prepares teachers to walk out the door, get their license and walk into a classroom. This is the Cadillac program in the nation right now,” said Broad. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Representatives from the Wyoming Department of Education, Professional Teaching Standards Board and U.S. Department of Labor have signed an agreement creating the standards for Wyoming’s Teacher Apprenticeship initiative.
Wednesday's signing will allow pilot school districts to begin taking applications from candidates for the spring 2023 semester.
The three pilot districts chosen earlier this year to participate include Laramie County School District 1. The WDE will begin conversations with interested school districts statewide in fall 2023 for apprentices that will be applying for the spring of 2024 school year.
Speaking at the signing event held at the state Capitol complex, officials discussed their hopes for the program.
WDE Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction Chad Auer predicted this is "going to make a lasting impact in Wyoming. We need qualified dedicated teachers, we need more of them in Wyoming's classrooms and this is one way to get that done.”
“The apprenticeship is an opportunity for school districts to support and grow future teachers and educators from within the school district and community,” PTSB Executive Director Brendan O’Connor said in a news release. “Apprentices will be mentored along the way as they complete an educator preparation program that meets PTSB licensure requirements. Apprentices will finish with more classroom experience than those in a traditional preparation program.”
Implementation will use a three-phase approach, addressing varied pathways to certification. The first phase focuses on staff currently employed within a district who have an associates degree. The second phase will connect staff that lack an associates degree, as well as people outside of the district who want to become teachers. The third phase will focus on building pathways for high school students interested in teaching.
School districts can add requirements, and they evaluate candidates based on alignment with the individual school needs. These are the minimum requirements:
Employee of the district, seeking a Wyoming teaching certificate.
Completed application with letter of recommendation from administrator within the district.
An interview by district personnel, followed by an agreement to complete the degree, to complete the on-the-job learning and to obtain the Wyoming PTSB teacher certificate. Ensure the individual has the needed personality, skill set and disposition.
Minimum work history in the same district of one academic year.