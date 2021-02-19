PINEDALE (WNE) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Feb. 10 it reached a Clean Water Act settlement with Fleur de Lis Energy and Fleur de Lis Operating, LCC in which the companies agreed to pay $1.9 million for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act through oil and gas facilities in two different Wyoming locations.
The settlement involved six separate discharges of crude oil and produced water from Fleur de Lis operated facilities into waters and their adjoining shorelines; inadequate spill prevention control and countermeasure plans for five facilities, inadequate facility response plans for three facilities and no facility response plans for one facility.
The EPA alleged Fleur de Lis oil and gas operations were responsible for spills of oil and produced water to surface waters in Wyoming between Oct. 5, 2016, through May 29, 2018.
That includes one spill in the Linch Complex Field in Johnson County and five spills in the Salt Creek Field in Natrona County.
Each of the spills impacted adjoining shoreline and/or caused a sheen on tributaries to Salt Creek, a tributary of the Powder River.
The two largest were reported to be 7,307 barrels (or 306,907 gallons) and 559 barrels (23,478 gallons).
In addition, EPA alleged that Fleur de Lis failed to prepare adequate, or any at all, facility response plans from April 2015 through December 2017 at four facilities.
“Companies that store oil must ensure they have adequate spill prevention and discharge response plans to protect public health and the environment,” Suzanne Bohan, director of EPA Region 8’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said in a statement.