WNE Wyoming

CASPER — A panel of judges sided with Wyoming and the state’s largest electric utility in a battle over haze pollution last week finding that the Environmental Protection Agency erred and overstepped its authority when it rejected the emissions plan for a Gillette power plant.

The decision serves as a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency and environmental groups, which sought more stringent controls on a series of coal-fired power plants, amid a continued fight over air pollution between Wyoming and regulators.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus