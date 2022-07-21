WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Wyoming's two U.S. senators plus an expert on energy from the state's university both told a congressional committee that regulators should be wary of further regulating hydrogen and pipelines.

The venue for the comments was a Tuesday hearing on Capitol Hill of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Wyo., is the senior Republican member. The lawmaker as well as energy expert Holly Krutka, from the University of Wyoming, each expressed wariness about having more rules, such as from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, that could impact the transport of hydrogen.

