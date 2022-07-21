In this photo provided by the office of U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Wyo., he poses on Capitol Hill with Holly Krutka of the University of Wyoming. She was in Washington Tuesday to testify about hydrogen to a committee of which Barrasso is the most senior Republican.
Holly Krutka of the University of Wyoming was in Washington Tuesday to testify about hydrogen. Courtesy photo
WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Wyoming's two U.S. senators plus an expert on energy from the state's university both told a congressional committee that regulators should be wary of further regulating hydrogen and pipelines.
The venue for the comments was a Tuesday hearing on Capitol Hill of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Wyo., is the senior Republican member. The lawmaker as well as energy expert Holly Krutka, from the University of Wyoming, each expressed wariness about having more rules, such as from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, that could impact the transport of hydrogen.
Barrasso and Krutka noted interest from industry in using hydrogen as a fuel source. In testimony from Krutka, who is the executive director of UW's School of Energy Resources, she noted significant interest in this state. Among other steps, her school has begun the Hydrogen Energy Research Center and is a member of the Clean Hydrogen Future Coalition.
The concern is that federal regulators could impose additional mandates, perhaps related to pipelines or other infrastructure, that hydrogen proponents fear could make it harder for the chemical element to be used for energy. "If, for example, new natural gas infrastructure would also have to comply with new FERC-imposed mandates related to transporting blends of natural gas and hydrogen, I worry that that infrastructure would never be built," Krutka said in her prepared testimony.
She "and others in Wyoming are concerned that the imposition of new federal standards could have unintended consequences on natural gas production and transportation," according to her testimony. In 2020, Wyoming was the No. 9 natural gas producer, with about 4% of U.S. "marketed gas production." Krutka also stated that "Wyoming’s natural gas is particularly promising for clean hydrogen production." She pointed out the state exports 90-plus percent of the energy it produces.
Wyoming and Krutka's school at UW "are fully committed to becoming a leading hydrogen producer and exporter. I understand there is a question as to when and how to regulate this emerging industry," she said.
Barrasso was more pointed in his remarks, in part taking aim at FERC. The agency did not respond to what was said during the hearing, when asked Wednesday by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
"The current majority" of the commission "wants to make it nearly impossible to upgrade pipelines or build new ones," Barrasso said Tuesday. According to his written remarks, "most existing natural gas pipelines are equipped to ship methane blends which can include up to 20 percent hydrogen." He noted existing laws provide FERC with related oversight authority.
Now, he said in the statement, "I’m concerned that some on the Commission may seek to make the ability to ship higher blends of hydrogen a reason to impose new conditions on new or upgraded natural gas pipelines. If that happens, it would be a disaster. Let’s not give these activists or the Commission another weapon to use against natural gas pipelines."