CHEYENNE – The local natural gas provider plans to emit, on a net basis, no greenhouse gas emissions from such operations by 2035, it was just announced.
On Thursday, the utility, Black Hills Energy unveiled what it described as "an updated clean energy target to further reduce methane emissions associated with its natural gas utility system." The company is also the primary electricity provider in this geographic area.
The new target of "Net Zero by 2035” doubles the business' previous commitment of halving greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) intensity for mains and services by 2035, according to a news release. It "expands the scope of the goal to include all sources of methane emissions in the company’s distribution system."
Meanwhile, "on the electric side of our business, we have already achieved over a one-third reduction in GHG intensity since 2005, reaching a nearly 10% reduction across our multi-state electric utility system since announcing our goal in 2020,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations in Wyoming. His comments came in a written statement that was distributed via email.
Stege continued that “we have plans in place today, without reliance on future technologies, to achieve our corporate climate goals calling for a 40% reduction in GHG intensity from our electric utility operations by 2030 and 70% by 2040.”