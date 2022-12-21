CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy is preparing for the cold weather this week, and is recommending its customers do the same.
“Our focus is on delivering safe and reliable natural gas and electricity for our customers, and we’ve built our systems for peak conditions like what we’ll experience this week,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Wyoming operations, in a Tuesday news release. “We’re prepared, and we want to help our customers prepare, as well.
“Colder temperatures mean your home may work harder to stay warm and bright,” continued Stege. “However, it’s still possible to conserve energy and help control costs by following a few simple tips.”
Check your thermostat – One important step is to set your thermostat slightly lower than normal. For example, 68 degrees is warm enough to protect your home’s water pipes, but cool enough to potentially make a difference on your bills. This is also a great time to break out sweaters and blankets to ensure you stay comfortable.
Lower your water heater setting – Lowering your temperature setting a few degrees can also save energy. Reducing your water heater temperature to under 120 degrees can save up to 10% on your water heating costs.
Limit laundry and household chores – Limit running large appliances during extreme weather, if you can, to cut down on energy use. If you must do laundry or wash dishes, try to run complete loads, which saves hot water. You can also set your dishwasher to an air-dry setting or open the door when the cycle ends to let dishes air-dry naturally.
Multitask when cooking – If you’re going to be cooking multiple dishes or meals, bake as many as you can at once. Heating up the oven takes a lot of energy, so the fewer times you heat it up, the more energy you’ll save.
Keep the warm air in – Make sure your fireplace damper closes tightly when you're not using it. Closing the damper could save 8% of your home's heat. Use kitchen, bath and other ventilating fans only as needed. In just one hour, these fans can blow away a house full of warmed air.
In addition, Black Hills Energy offered five cold weather safety tips:
Make sure your furnace vent, gas fireplace vent and tankless/conventional water heater vents are free from any obstructions or debris.
Never use gas ranges, ovens or gas grills to heat your home.
Install and maintain carbon monoxide detectors, including replacing the batteries, and inspect them regularly.
Natural gas smells like rotten eggs for a reason. If your nose picks up this scent, immediately leave the area and then call 911 once you’re away from the site.
Wait for Black Hills Energy or emergency personnel to arrive before re-entering the building. Emergency personnel will let you know when it’s safe to return.