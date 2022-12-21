Home heating assistance

A home thermostat is set to 68 degrees in energy saving mode.

 Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com

CHEYENNE – Black Hills Energy is preparing for the cold weather this week, and is recommending its customers do the same.

“Our focus is on delivering safe and reliable natural gas and electricity for our customers, and we’ve built our systems for peak conditions like what we’ll experience this week,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Wyoming operations, in a Tuesday news release. “We’re prepared, and we want to help our customers prepare, as well.

