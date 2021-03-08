CHEYENNE – EOG Resources is seeking a Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality air permit for a six-well sweet crude oil and natural gas operation in eastern Laramie County, which has been up and running since November, according to the permit application.
The new operation – similar to other EOG drilling sites already in the county – is located less than two miles away from the county- owned Archer Complex, and the county’s offices and Event Center, which was a 2017 sixth-penny sales tax project completed in 2019. The plot of land is privately owned, and the state of Wyoming also prohibits any zoning changes that would stop such mining operations from starting up.
Laramie County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm said the county public works department will work with EOG on traffic needs and with DEQ to ensure all operational standards are being met.
“It’s always an interesting balance of private property rights, environmental rights and adjacent property owners when these kind of projects come online, but it is an encouraging sign that oil and gas development is starting to pick back up in Laramie County, because it is a large revenue source for the county to provide vital services to citizens,” Malm said.
Additionally, EOG communications manager Creighton Welch said, “EOG is committed to Wyoming, the local comm-unities where we live and work, and protecting the environment throughout our operations.”
DEQ is accepting public comments on the air permit application until 5 p.m. Monday, April 5. The permit can be found online at openair.wyo.gov, using facility ID F029188 and permit number P0030198 under permits.
Written comments should be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W. 17th St., Cheyenne, WY 82002 or by fax at 307-635-1784. You should reference A0011765 in your comment. Comments can also be submitted electronically at aq.wyomingdeq.comment input.com – a new feature DEQ has worked to implement for the permitting process for years.
However, comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. According to the DEQ, a public hearing will be conducted only if sufficient interest is gene-rated or if an aggrieved party requests one.