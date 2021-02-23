EPA alleges Fleur de Lis oil and gas operations were responsible for spills of oil and produced water to surface waters in Wyoming between 2016 through 2018. The two largest were reported to be 7,307 barrels (306,907 gallons) and 559 barrels (23,478 gallons), each of which impacted the shoreline and/or caused a sheen on tributaries to Salt Creek, a tributary of the Powder River.